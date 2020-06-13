UPDATED: Police Detain Aisha Buhari’s Security Aides -Report

Share the news













Some key security aides attached to the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, have reportedly been arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Police.

PRNigeria gathered that the aides were said to have been taken away by unidentified security operatives.

It was however, gathered that the reason behind their arrest was still shrouded in secrecy, though

PRNigeria was told by a dependable source in the Villa that those whisked away may include the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) and few other key security details of the President’s wife.

The reliable source, further disclosed that the tension rocking the ‘Seat of Power’, and midwifed by the sudden arrest of the First Lady’s aides is not unconnected to the ‘power-play game’ between an aide to Mr. President and his wife, Aisha.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the First Lady, called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to immediately order the release of her close security details. Aisha’s post, which came after a series of tweets on COVID-19 on a day Nigeria observes the Democracy Day, reads: “…Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”

