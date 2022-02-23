UPDATED: Navy appoints new spokesman

By Yahaya Isah

The Nigerian Navy has announced the appointment of Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan as its new spokesman.The Nigerian Navy also says Ayo-Vaughan takes over duty from the former spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun.The Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recent appointment of senior officers in the service redeployed Dahun to transformation branch of the Naval Headquarters as Director, Civil Military Cooperation.Ayo-Vaughan is a member of 43rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He holds Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.He also holds Masters Degree in Defence Management, Command and Strategy, Ecole de Guerre, France and Post Graduate Certificate in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of Texas, U.S.He attended the French War College (Ecole de Guerre), Paris, France for his strategic course.

The senior officer is a member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), associate member, Nigeria Society of International Affairs and associate member, Royal Institute of Navigation, UK.Until his present appointment, he was the Commandant, Nigerian Naval College, Onne.He was equally at a time the Command Information Officer of the Western Naval Command, Lagos.(NAN)

