UPDATED- Kaduna governorship election: Supreme Court upholds Gov. Uba Sani’s victory

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Delivering judgment, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal against the governor by the PDP and it’s candidate, Ashiru Isa.

The court of appeal in Abuja had on Nov. 24 last year in a unanimous judgment affirmed the election of Uba Sani as Kaduna state governor.

The PDP and Ashiru had challenged the outcome of the governorship election held in the state on March 18.

They alleged that Uba was not duly elected by a majority of valid votes cast in the election, adding that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

They further alleged that some polling unit results were wrongfully cancelled, insisting that there were inconsistencies in accreditation records from INEC.

However, in a judgment delivered on September 28, two of the three judges on the Tribunal dismissed the petition on technical grounds.

Victor Oviawie, who led the panel said that the petition was deemed abandoned because PDP and its candidate did not file their pre-hearing application within the time prescribed by law. (NAN)

by Ebere Agozie

