UPDATED: JNI, CCN commend DGSS for hosting interfaith Iftar to promote religious harmony

The Director General, State Services (DGSS) Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has been commended by leaders of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Council of Nigeria,(CCN) for hosting them to Ramadan Iftar. The DGSS called for greater religious harmony amongst Christians and Muslims in the country.

The security chief made the call at the weekend in Abuja after hosting Muslims and Christians to the breaking of the Ramadan fast. He described the event, which several less privileged persons and those with special needs in the city benefitted from, as a gesture of love and peace that comes with Ramadan.

Leading hundreds of Muslim faithful and scholars at the historic breaking of fast were Secretary General Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Prof. Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, Senior Imams, National Mosque Abuja, Prof. Kabir Adam, Bar. Harun Muhammad Eze, Imam National Mosque. Also present were Sheikh. Dr. Tajuddeen Adigun, the Chairman, committee of FCT Imams, Imam Fuad of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque and Dr. Bashir Abdullahi Ismail – Imam FOMWAN. While speaking, Prof. Abubakar noted that Mr. Ajayi, despite being the son of a Christian cleric, thought it significant to assemble Muslims and Christians across the Federal Capital (FCT) to the break of the Muslim fast, stressing that the DSS boss “made history.” He commended the DG for his pragmatic leadership style, bridge building, and the sense of unity with which he convened the event. Abubakar prayed for Allah’s wisdom upon the DG to help overcome the challenges of securing Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, notable Christian leaders, including, Rev. Fathers Peter B. Audu, Michael Banjo, and Boniface Idoko of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, as well as Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) officers in the FCT, lauded the DSS boss for his leadership style which they said has helped made Nigeria safer. Other CAN officers included Reverend Canon Smart Simon, Reverends Saboyaro Adams, Nicodemus Izuchukwu, Timothy Amazon, and Ogbonife Nnamdi, as well as Snr. Special Apostle Beneni Iyaye lauded the DSS boss for promoting religious harmony. Reverend Adams urged other security chiefs and heads of other national leaders to emulate Mr. Ajayi, whom he said has, by his actions in office, demonstrated true love for others as taught by Christ.

Responding, the DG disclosed that, even though a Christian, it had become a tradition for him, to identify with Muslims during the holy month, saying he believes such would help deepen religious harmony and trust, even as he looks forward to the beginning of the Lenten season in a few days.