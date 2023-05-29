Updated: Ganduje leaves N241bn debts

By Aminu Garko

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday handed over the state administration to his successor, Malam Abba Yusuf, including N241 billion debts.

The event took place at the Government House, Kano.

Ganduje was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who said his principal left for Abuja to attend the inauguration of President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

According to Ganduje, his administration collected N1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spent the amount, leaving behind about N241 billion debts.

He explained that the debts comprised of loans, contractual obligations and other liabilities.

Receiving the handover notes, the governor-elect expressed dismay over the debt profile left for the incoming administration.

“We will carefully study the reports and come out with our position on the debt and other matters.

“I am surprised that the outgoing governor is not around to hand over to me as a democratically elected governor, which has been the tradition.

“However, we will carefully study the reports and come out with our positions,” Yusuf stated.

He called on the people of the state to pray for the success of his administration and to ensure it met the expectation of the governed through good democratic governance.

Present at the event were Sen. Kawu Sumaila; Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, a former deputy governor; the state Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Bala; and state Chairman of NNPP, Alhaji Umar Doguwa, among other dignitaries. (NAN)