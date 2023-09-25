UPDATED- Fire guts section of Supreme Court justice’s chamber

By Ebere Agozie

Fire has gutted some parts of the chamber of one of the justices of the supreme court.

The cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service have long put out the fire.

NAN reports the three offices touched include chamber of Justice Mohammed Saulawa.

Dr Festus Akande, Director Press and Information of the Supreme Court of Nigeria confirmed the fire.

“The fire has since been put out. There was no casualty,” he said (NAN)

