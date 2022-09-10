UPDATED: Emir Sanusi II emerges President Tabital Pulaaku International

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been elected President of Tabital Pulaaku International, TPI.

His election was confirmed at the TPI Extraodinary General Assembly, EGA, held in Abuja on Saturday.

The TPI on Saturday held its EGA, attended physically by the TPI National Chapters in Africa and the Diaspora and/ or their proxies, as permitted under the prevailing laws and regulations as well as the TPI Status or Constitution.

At the EGA, members observed the expiration of tenure of 2016 elections , as per articles 13 of the TPI Status or Constitution and automatically Executive Offices are vacant.

On the same occasion, members approved the election of the HH Mohammadu Sanusi II Hooreejo as President TPI, among other executive officers.

He was elected alongside 26 other officials of TPI including Engr. Kadry Yaya 1st Cukko Hooreejo as (Vice President), Professor Fary Silate Ka 2nd Cukko Hooreejo (Vice President), Abou Sow 3rd Cukko Hooreejo (Vice President), Abdulrahman Razak Bah 4th

Cukko Hooreejo (Vice President), Tabarah Bah 5th Cukko Hooreejo (Vice President), Lamido Isa Bi Amadou (General Secretary), Abdulaie Barrie (Deputy General Secretary), Amadou Sow (Secretary in Charge of Diaspora), Mamoundou Kan Diallo (Deputy Secretary in Charge of Diaspora (Africa), Mamadou Saidu (Deputy Secretary in Charge of Diaspora (Asia), Saamba Mbaalo (Deputy Secretary in Charge of Diaspora (Europe), Doukou Lou Baba Alfa Oumarou Konare (Deputy Secretary in Charge of Diaspora (North America), Hajia Mariam Djadugu (Secretary in Charge of the Advancement of Women), Thierno Yaya Diallo (Secretary in Charge of Youth Promotion), Youssouf Barry (Financial Secretary), Hajia Assoumaou Barry (Treasurer), and Dr Abdul Bah (Secretary in Charge of Literacy and Education ).

Others are Gallo Gourouwo Diallo (Secretary in Charge of Arts and Culture ), Secou Oumaro Small (Secretary in Charge of Communication and Animation ), Dr. Abubakar Umar Girei (Secretary in Charge of Development and Solidarity), Seiku Bah (Secretary in Charge of Pastorial Issues oand Conflict Management), Maitre Hassne Barry ( Secretary in Charge of Law , Justice & Human Rights), Sireh Sow (Secretary in Charge of Persons with Disabilities), and (Republic of Niger is to submit name ) Secretary in charge of Climate Change , Environmental and Water Management.

Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi in his remark accepted the leadership position as he promised to to embark on the task further consolidation, expansion and sustainability of the organisation.

Sanusi also promised to give priority attention to tackling the challenges of climate change, ecological imbalances, desertification and drought, among other pressing issues.

He also assured that the newly elected executives would encourage a gradual shift from nomadism and a focus on productivity, and innovative approaches, and improved husbandry practices.

He said,” With humility and gratitude to Allah I express my thanks for the trust the founding fathers have placed in us, and to formally accept on my behalf and on behalf of other elected executives this responsibility and burden which history has imposed us.

“Since the founding fathers and predecessors succeeded in founding this organisation, the task ahead is to embark on further consolidation, expansion and sustainability.

“As you see from the nature of the offices, a number of issues have to be placed on the front burner, including climate change, ecological imbalances, desertification and drought which continuously erode the resource base of our communities.

“We also have to look at livestock production, with a view to encouraging gradual shift from nomadism and a focus on productivity, and innovative approaches, and improved husbandry practices.

“There will be a need to focus on infrastures and services, and also to seek sustainable funding for these organisations.

Also, Sanusi stressed the need for the issue of the violation of the rights of the Forbes, banditry, cattle rustling and other criminalities to be addressed.

“The continous violation of the rights of the Forbes and the continous stigmatization are issues that we need to face as well as the problems of banditry, cattle rustling, and other criminality.

“Therefore , we will to urge all of you to continue to give us your support because we cannot achieve anything without your support . The executive alone cannot do the work, each and every one of us will have to commit himself and herself to this organisation in collaboration with a other organisations in order to promote peace and stability and the interest of the Forbe world wide,” he said.

The election was said to be effective as of the closing of the EGA on 10th September 2022 up to the closing of the Annual General Assembly of members in 2026.

Tabital Pulaaka, is a Pan African organization that promotes and protects the arts and culture of the Fula people. The TPI unites the various associations of Fulbe around one goal which is the preservation of the culture and language of Fulfulde.

The TPI Chapters in Africa and Diaspora present at the Extraordinary General Assembly and the new Board Executives expressed their appreciation to the outgoing Executive Officers for their valuable contribution and dedication to the Association.

