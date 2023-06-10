UPDATED: DSS debunks report of Emefiele’s arrest

DSS debunks report of Emefiele’s arrest By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services, DSS has debunked reports that the suspended Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.has been arrested.

Though there was no official statement from the DSS when reports of the arrest of Emefiele made the rounds Friday night, the secret police has now made statement Saturday morning denying having the suspended CBN Governor in its custody.

The clarification was made by the secret police on its Twitter handle where the agency tweeted: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS.”

Insiders noted last night that the DSS which had seemingly built its case against Emefiele was “frustrated from arresting him during President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime”.

Despite the efforts to nab him, Emefiele appeared in the country, looking stronger and untouchable.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the he was one of those who welcomed newly inaugurated President as Tinubu assumed office at the Presidential Villa recently. That was viewed as a sign that the CBN Governor then, may survive yet again, in the new regime.

All that changed Friday evening as the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said President Tinubu has ordered the suspension of CBN Governor Emefiele from office.

According to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Some insiders had told Newsdiaryonline even before Emefiele’s arrest that President Tinubu must move to correct perceived lapses at the CBN in order for the new government’s economic policies to achieve tangible results.

