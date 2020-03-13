UPDATED: Deposed Emir Sanusi drags IGP, DSS, others to court over alleged detention

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the deposed Emir of Kano, on Thursday, dragged the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to the Federal High Court, Abuja, over his alleged detention.

Also joined in a motion ex-parte with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, filed by his team of lawyers led by

Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who is leading the legal team are the Attorney General of Kano State and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, confirmed that the case was yet to be assigned to a judge.

Sanusi, who is currently confined to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State, brought the application pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Articles 5, 6. 10 and 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, among others.

The deposed emir sought for an interim order of the court releasing him from the detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating motion.

“An order granting leave to the applicant to effect service of this order alongside the originating motion and subsequent processes to any officer in the office of the 1st respondent at the headquarters,” among other requests.

According to him, it is in the interest of justice to grant this application. (NAN)