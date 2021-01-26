Updated: Cause of fire outbreak in Sunday Igboho’s house to be investigated — Oyo State Fire Service

Director of Operation Oyo State Fire Service Adeleke Ismail says investigations will be done to ascertain the cause of the fire incident in one of the houses in Ibadan of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, on Tuesday morning.

In an interview, Ismail noted that although no life was lost in the incident, property worth a lot of money were burnt.

The house, located in Soka area of Ibadan, was reported to have caught fire in which the waiting room and the corridor of the building were affected.

As at the time of filing this report, Ismail said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.