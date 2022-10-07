UPDATED: Appeal Court grants ASUU permission to appeal NIC ruling, orders members to resume work

By Wandoo Sombo

The Court of Appeal has granted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) permission to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered the union to call off it’s strike.

The court, however, granted the application on the condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court and calls off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit

The court gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Industrial Court on Sept. 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms.

Ruling on the interlocutory injunction, the trial judge, Justice Polycarp Hamman, restrained ASUU from continuing with the industrial action pending the determination of the suit filed against ASUU by the Federal Government.

Miffed by the ruling, the union headed to the appellant court to appeal the ruling. (NAN)

