UPDATED- Alleged Cybercrime: Court admits Sowore to N10m

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, admitted Omoyele Sowore,

the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) to bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety in the like sum.

Justice Musa Liman, in a ruling on Sowore’s bail application moved by his lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, held that the surety must be a responsible citizen with a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Liman, who directed the surety and Sowore to deposit their international passports, said the surety must depose to affidavit of means.

He held that an accused person is entitled to a bail unless there are compelling reasons to deny it.

The judge observed that the police argued that Sowore had cronies within and outside Nigeria who could allegedly interfere with the trial.

However, the judge ruled that the police failed to prove how Sowore could intimidate high-ranking police officers who would testify in the case.

He further stated that the prosecution did not establish any link between Sowore and the purported cronies.

The judge concluded that the applicant deserved his personal liberty pending the outcome of the trial.

“If the applicant desires to jump bail, it is to his own peril,” the judge said.

He equally observed that the police had previously granted Sowore an administrative bail.

“Bail is accordingly granted to the applicant in the sum of N10 million with one surety in like sum,”the judge ruled.

The judge also held that the surety must submit an affidavit of means and title documents of the landed property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which must be verified by the court registrar, along with a valid means of identification.

After the ruling, Sowore’s lawyer, Abubakar requested that his client be released to his legal team pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions within a few hours.

The judge granted Sowore a 24-hour extension to remain with his lawyers.

He adjourned the matter until April for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, was arraigned on Wednesday on allegations bordering on cybercrime offences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count amended charge preferred against him by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

The I-G had, in the amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/23/2025, named Sowore as sole defendant.

In count three, the police alleged that Sowore, on Dec. 20, 2024, through his X handle, called Egbetokun, “the illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force.”

He was also alleged to have posted the picture of Egbetokun on his X handle with the caption: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people can not make progress.”

The police also alleged that Sowore, through his X handle, said, “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now.”

After he pleaded not guilty to all the counts, his lawyer, Abubakar, moved his bail application and it was opposed by the I-G’s counsel, M.U. Jonathan.

Justice Liman later adjourned the ruling on the bail application until today.(NAN)