UPDATED- Alleged abuse of office: Court admits Sirika, 2 others to N100m bail each

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday admitted Hadi Sirika, former aviation minister and two others to bail in the sum of N100 million each.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on a six- count amended charge.

Also arraigned are Sirika’s daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, for alleged abuse of office and fraudulent contracts award.

Delivering ruling in the case after their counsel have argued their bail application, and the prosecution did not object,Justice Oriji granted them bail.

” Bail is granted to each of the defendants 1st, 2nd and 3rd in sum of N100 million with two sureties.

” The sureties shall be responsible citizens of the Federal republic of Nigeria, who are ordinarily resident in the Federal Capital Territory .

” Each surety shall have landed property within Abuja municipal Area council covered by a valued certificate of occupancy issued by the FCT minister.

” The residential addresses of the sureties shall be verified by the Registrar of the court.

” Each surety shall dispose to a affidavit of means.

” The 1st to the 3rd defendants shall not travel out of the country while the charge is pending without the permission of the court .”

Justice Oriji added that if any of the three defendants were unable to fulfill the condition of the bail, he or she shall be remanded in the Correctional service.

He then adjourned until June 10 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the details of the charges against them were reads as follows:

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, between April, 2022 and March, 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon TIANAERO NIGERIA LIMITED whose alter ego, PROF. GABRIEL TILMANN is your Associate, by using your position to influence the award to them, the Consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up and extension of same for the sum of N1,326,731,470.97 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Naira, Ninety seven kobo Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.”

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego, FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA are your daughter and son-in-law respectively, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act. 2000 and punishable under the same section.

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation and in such capacity as a public officer on or about 18 August, 2022. in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court entrusted with certain property to wit the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only). committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property by being dishonestly connected with the illegal award of contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport, to and for the benefit of AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAΜΜΑ, your daughter and son-in-law respectively and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 315 of the Penal Code Act. Cap. 532. Acts of the Federal Capital Territory and punishable under the same section.”

“That you HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA, while being the Minister of Aviation. FATIMA HADI SIRIKA while being a public servant and an employee of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and JALAL SULE HAMMA while being a public servant and an employee of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on or about 18 August, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly hold indirectly private interests in the contract for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750.00 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Ninety-Eight Million, Three Hundred Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira Only) awarded to AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD whose alter ego are FATIMA HADI SIRIKA and JALAL SULE HAMMA, which contract was awarded on account of public service and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable

under the same section.”

“That you FATIMA HADI SIRIKA, JALAL SULE HAMMA and AL BURAQ GLOBAL INVESTMENT LTD. between 2022 and 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had possession of an aggregate sum of N1,310,142,051.16 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Ten Million, One Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand, Fifty-one, Naira, Sixteen kobo Only) which sum you knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conducts of HADI ABUBAKAR SIRIKA who was the Minister of Aviation at the time (to wit use of office or position for gratification in respect of the said amount), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.”

They however pleaded not guilty to charges preferred against them.

Earlier , Rotimi Jacobs, SAN appeared for the prosecution , Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN for Sirika and Mahmoud Magaji, SAN for Fatima (2nd defendant)

Others are Sanusi Musa, SAN for Jalal Hamma (3rd defendant) and , Michael Numa for Al-Duraq Investment Ltd (4th defendant) (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi