Updated: 5 killed, 3 rescued in another gas tanker explosion in Lagos – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that five persons were killed following a gas tanker explosion in Baruwa area of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, NEMA, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that three persons have been rescued.

NAN reports that a similar incident occurred at Iju, in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state on Sept. 24 which led to 44 persons sustaining various degrees of injuries while 26 vehicles and 36 houses were damaged.

Farinloye said Thursday’s incident occurred at 5.40 a.m. at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, Lagos when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Gas Plant Station.