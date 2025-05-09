Updated – 2025 Hajj: Shettima in Imo to inaugurate first flight of pilgrims

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo to inaugurate the first flight of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj operation.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo to inaugurate the first flight of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports th

at on arrival Shettima was received by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAN), Prof. Abdullahi Usman and other top government officials.

The event marks the first international departure from the Imo Airport, with 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa scheduled to depart on Air Peace flight to Saudi Arabia.

No fewer than 43,000 Nigerian pilgrims who registered through the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to join their muslims counterpart from around the world to perform this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON boss expressed the commission’s readiness to provide seamless 2025 Hajj operations and urged relevant stakeholders to remain united and committed to providing effective and efficient services to the pilgrims.

“I assure all major stakeholders that NAHCON is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, collaborations and teamwork to ensure the success of the 2025 hajj operations.”

Also, the NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Anofi Elegushi, reiterated the commission’s committment to improving its operations.

NAN reports that the number of pilgrims are 9,000 short from the 52,000 the commission had earlier said it paid for their slot.

NAN reports that Air Peace has been assigned 5,128 pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Armed Forces, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Rivers, and Taraba .

NAN also reports that FlyNas was allocated 12,506 pilgrims from Federal Capital Territory, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Max Air is airlifting pilgrims from Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Oyo and Plateau states with a promise to conclude airlift of its 15,203 pilgrims by May 24. (NAN)(www.nannews,ng)