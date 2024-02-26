UPDATED -16 kidnap victims rescued by security operatives in Kogi – PPRO

Security operatives on Monday rescued 16 kidnap victims from their abductors in Kogi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja.

Speaking to NAN on Monday, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, spokesman of Kogi Police Command, described the rescue operation as “very swift and pragmatic.”

Eleven of the victims, he said, were passengers from Peace Mass Transit Bus, while five from Sienna Bus were reportedly abducted on Sunday, Feb. 25 along Ette Enugu Ezike road and taken to the bush.

Ovye-Aya, who said no arrest had been made, vowed to apprehend the suspects and bringing them to face justice.

According to him, security operatives were out there combing the bush to arrest the culprits in order to bring them to book.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that kidnappers are arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others

‘”As security operatives, we are out to arrest the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in Kogi and the country as a whole.

“Already, our Commissioner of Police in Kogi Command, Bethrand Onuoha, is happy with the rescue operation and has commended the Joint security team, ” he said.

The command’s spokesperson quoted the CP as reiterating his Command’s unwavering determination to sustain the ongoing onslaught against criminalities in Kogi.

Ovye-Aya appealed to the good people of the state for their continue collaboration with the police and other security agencies in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Kogi. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput