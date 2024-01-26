Friday, January 26, 2024
UPDATE:Court finds Lagos bishop guilty of raping  assistant pastor

By Favour Lashem
An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Friday convicted a Lagos bishop, Oluwafeyiropo Daniels, of raping his 23-year-old assistant (name withheld).

Justice Rahman Oshodi found Daniels,  the Bishop of I Reign Christian Ministry, guilty of count one of a rape charge preferred against him by Lagos State Government.

Oshodi held that prosecution  established the ingredients of the offence.

According to him, Daniels is a liar and does not have any regard for truth.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him on the count two of the charge, which is rape of another member of the church (name withheld).

Oshodi held  that there was an element of consent from the church member.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judgment was still ongoing as at the time of this report.

Daniels faced an amended four-count charge  bordering on rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. (NAN)

