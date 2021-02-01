Update: Uni-Abuja management appeals for calm over students’ protest

The management of University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, has appealed to the students not to disrupt the 2019/2020 Academic Calendar, considering the amount of time already lost to strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities A(SUU) and the lockdown on Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Habib Yakoob, the university’s Public Relations Officer said the institution was putting all necessary measures in place to address the issues raised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students, had on Monday morning embarked on a protest rally along Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to demand for reduction in tuition fee among other demands.

The statement, however, said the school management was surprised that while many students were happy that they were resuming to campus after ten months, others were staging a protest.

“This morning some students blocked the main gate of the university, preventing other students and staff from gaining access to the campus.

“The students said they were demanding the reopening and extension of school fees payment portal, cancellation of late registration fee and postponement of exams till March 8, 2021.

“The university management states that following the release of 2012/2020 Academic Calendar by the Senate of the University, registration was to be done in two weeks.

“Following the expiration of this process, the university closed the portal in February 1, in-line with 2019/2020 Calendar.