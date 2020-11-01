UPDATE: U.S rescues American held hostage in Niger/Nigeria border

The United States government has rescued one of its nationals who was held hostage by a group of armed men across the Niger border with Nigeria, following a rescue operation in northern Nigeria on Oct. 31.

U.S Secretary of State Michael Pompeo disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as he reaffirmed the commitments of the U.S government in the safe return of all its citizens held captive.

Pompeo said that the U.S will never abandon any of its citizens taken hostage.

“The United States is committed to the safe return of all U.S. citizens taken captive.

“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger.

“Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family.

“We will never abandon any American taken hostage.

Mr Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs in another statement said that the rescued American is safe and in the care of the U.S Department of State

Hoffman added that no military personnel was injured in the rescue operation conducted in the early hours of Oct. 31 in Niger border with northern Nigeria.

“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.

“We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation.

The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world,” Hoffman said. (NAN)