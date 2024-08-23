UPDATE: Tinubu swears in Justice Kekere-Ekun as Acting CJN -See Photos

President Bola Tinubu on Friday administered oath of office on Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Details of the ceremony were disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

The swearing-in of the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria and the second female justice to hold the office took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

In his remarks, President Tinubu urged the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria to defend the independence of the judiciary and promote the cause of justice.

The President emphasized the importance of strengthening mechanisms that will uphold and enhance integrity, discipline, and transparency in the judiciary.

”Undoubtedly, the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria comes with enormous responsibilities as the head of all judicial institutions in the country. It is a position of considerable influence that demands temperance and sobriety.

”The occupant of the office must exude the highest level of integrity in the discharge of their duties. This is more so because of the finality of the Supreme Court’s judgments.

”I, therefore, urge your Lordship to be faithful and loyal to the Constitution when discharging your duty as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

”I also encourage you to defend the judiciary’s independence and always promote the cause of justice. It is vital that you strengthen all mechanisms for integrity, discipline, and transparency in the judicial sector, and pursue other reforms or initiatives to sustain and build public confidence in the judiciary,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also lauded the contributions of Justice Kekere-Ekun to the judiciary, noting that she is coming to the position with an admirable family and professional pedigree.

”Over the years, she has established a respectable and incorruptible reputation within the bar and the bench, which asserts the cause of justice.

”Her meritorious rise from a magistrate to justice of the Supreme Court is a testament to her exceptional talent, hard work, unblemished record, strong work ethic, and dedication to her calling as a priest in the temple of justice.

”Her sterling contribution to the growth of the Nigerian judiciary has been remarkable. We are inspired by her unwavering commitment to a higher ideal of upholding the principles of fairness and a strong commitment to humanity.

”Justice Kekere-Ekun is a brilliant lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1981. She’s now a trailblazer becoming the second woman to hold this esteemed position after Honourable Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON,” the President said.

President Tinubu noted that the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria is an inspiration and a beacon of hope to young women who aspire to break glass ceilings across sectors and seek to make meaningful impact on society.

Reflecting on the roles and evolution of the Nigerian Supreme Court since it was empowered by the 1963 Constitution to take over from the then Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as the highest court, the President noted that the court has played a critical role in resolving complex legal conflicts, even under the military.

He acknowledged the role of the Supreme Court in shaping public policies that impact all segments of society, citing the recent interpretation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding the financial autonomy of local councils in Nigeria.

Highlighting the expedited passage of the Judicial Autonomy Act of 2024, which increased the remuneration of judicial officers by 300 percent, President Tinubu assured the judiciary of continued support from his administration in the expeditious improvement of its welfare and capacity.

He cited the appointment of 11 new justices of the Supreme Court in December 2023, which is enabling the court to work efficiently as it attained its full complement of 21 justices for the first time in decades.

”Let me also reassure you that the judiciary under this administration will continue to receive prompt and adequate attention, recognizing its status as a driver of social order, rule of law, peace, security and economic development,” the President said.

President Tinubu also expressed gratitude to the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, commending him for his 32 years of service to the judiciary and the nation.

Speaking to the media after the swearing-in, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria pledged to elevate the judiciary to new heights, improve its reputation, and sustain public confidence in the judicial system.

”We will make sure that people have more confidence in the judiciary, and I believe that it is not a one-man job. We all have to be on board because we all see the areas that are in need of improvement.

”I believe that there will be maximum cooperation because we all want to see a better judiciary.

”A better judiciary is for the benefit of the entire nation. Whatever the shortcomings that we see today are, we are all members of the society so, if we want to see a better society, if we want to see improvement, let the improvement start with each and every one of us and our approach to justice.

”Let us all have faith in the system and then also be particular about the process of appointment, I know it is a source of a lot of concern; the issue of discipline on the bench and at the bar as well.

”All of these things are aspects that we will look into and I believe that by the grace of God, at the end of my tenure, we should be able to have a judiciary that we will all be proud of,” the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria said.

The event was witnessed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mahmud Mohammed; justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers, and some members of the Federal Executive Council.

The family of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, led by her spouse, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun was also present at the State House Council Chamber.

As part of measures to ensure the welfare of the judiciary, the federal budgetary allocation to the institution was increased by 100 percent during President Tinubu’s first year in office.