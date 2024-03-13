UPDATE: Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Onwudiwe as CBN board member

President Bola Tinubu is seeking Senate confirmation of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe for appointment of as member of the Board of Directors of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu is seeking Senate confirmation of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe for appointment of as member of the Board of Directors of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu said the request for confirmation was in accordance with provisions of section 10, sub section (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“The Senate is invited to kindly note that Dr. Ruby Onwudiwe is a replacement for Mr. Kalu Eke, due to the unavailability of Mr. Eke for the position.

He hoped that the Senate will consider and confirm the nomination of Mr. Onwudiwe “in its usual expeditious manner”.