UPDATE: Tanker explosion kills 23 in Lokoja

By Haruna Salami

At least 23 persons have died early Wednesday morning in a petrol tanker explosion at Felele axis of Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Eye witness account has it that the petrol tanker’s brake failed, lost control and rammed into other vehicles, exploding at Felele as oncoming vehicles were caught in the inferno.

The accident occurred at about 8.30AM. Already, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and firefighters are on hand taking control of the situation.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, in a swift reaction expressed shock over the unfortunate fatal tanker explosion which took place in the early hours of Wednesday .

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Onogwu Muhammed issued the statement and made it available to Newsdiary Online.

The statement quoted Governor Bello to have said he is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire while expressing his deepest condolences to the family of those affected by the ugly occurrence.

He said the incident is “sadly the greatest tragedy the state has witnessed in recent times while describing the unfortunate accident as a sad development and shares the feeling of those who lost their loves ones in this incident”.

The Governor also urged the students of Kogi State Polytechnic to remain calm and peaceful, stating that he equally shared in their moment of grief over the death of some of their colleagues in the disaster.

