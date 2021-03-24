A former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (retired) mni, today, (Wednesday March24, 2021) presented a Keynote Address at a three-day workshop on “Creating Necessary Linkages for Enhancing the Impact of Government Policies on National Development” for senior staff of some Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies at Global Village Hotel and Suites, KM 20, Abuja-Keffi Road. The workshop is organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Avant-Grade Interbiz Projects Limited.

The three-day workshop features paper presentation on “Building a Collaborative Framework for Awareness, Creating and Sensitisation on Government Policies, Programmes and Activities by Doctor Aminu Davidson, a former Director of Documentation at the NOA, “An Evaluation of Citizens Awareness on Current Key Government Policies, Programmes and Activities” by Mr. Jaye Gaskia, a Civil Society activist and “Curbing Hate Speech and Fake News in Workplace” by Mrs. Christie Eleojo Adejoh, Managing Director of Marcee Mega Communication Resource Limited, among others.

Earlier, Doctor Nathaniel Oye Allahmagani, Principal Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Avant-Garde Interbiz Limited presented the welcome address, while the Director General, National Orientation Agency, Doctor Garba Abari, declared the workshop open. Mr. Emeka Iloegbunum, Managing Director of Innovationeering Group presented a goodwill message.

