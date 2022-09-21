UPDATE: Shekarau formerly defects to PDP in Senate

By Haruna Salami

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central) has formalised his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the floor of the Senate Wednesday a month after defecting.

Shekarau had on Monday, August 29, 2022, defected along with thousands of his supporters to PDP from NNPP on grounds of alleged unfair treatment by the party led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is the Presidential candidate of the party.

Announcing Shekarau’s defection through a letter received to that effect, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said the Kano Central Senator wish to officially inform his colleagues of his defection.

Shekarau in the letter read by the Senate President, said his defection and thousands of his supporters in Kano from NNPP to PDP was to carry out their political aspirations in a party well disposed to them.

Expectedly after the announcement, PDP senators led by the Minority Leader, Philip Aduda (FCT) and the Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), joyfully embraced Shakarau for defecting to their party.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

