UPDATE: Senator Akpan dumps PDP, cites denial of primary chances

By Haruna Salami

Senator Albert Bassey Akpan has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, for not giving him the platform to realise his gubernatorial ambition in 2023 election.

In a letter read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary on Wednesday, Akpan thanked the PDP for giving him the opportunity to be senator of the Federal Republic.

However, he said he cannot realise his ambition to be governor of Akwa Ibom state on the platform of the party because the leadership of the party in the state since the party had a “preferred candidate” for the primary election.

Senator Akpan said he has heed the call of his supporters to move to Young People’s Party, YPP to actualise his dream of being governor of Akwa Ibom state.

With this development, YPP has two senators in the current Senate.

Bassey Akpan has been representing Akwa Ibom North East in the Senate since 2015.

