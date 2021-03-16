UPDATE: Senate President takes Covid-19 vaccine

Calls for sensitisation, advocacy


Haruna Salami
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan took the lead at the National Assembly on Tuesday when he received the first jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine was administered on him in his office his personal physician, Dr Muhammad Usman and witnessed some Distinguished Senators led the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.


The vaccination card was presented to the Senate President the Chairman, Senate Committee on (Secondary and Tertiary), Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe.


After   the first jab of the vaccine, the Senate President called on Nigerians to make themselves available for the vaccination.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is . We are still facing that challenge and therefore I urge all Nigerians especially those within the range specified by the authorities and those at the frontline that we make ourselves available.
“Even though this is a voluntary thing but it is advisable that as Nigerians as should take the vaccine.


“We need to go on sensitisation and advocacy. We need to make this vaccine available in all areas, different crannies of this country. Let it not be limited to areas that are accessible only. We have areas that are not much accessible in the riverine areas in the Niger Delta, in the northern most part of the country, the desertified areas.


“We need to reach out to the people. We should convince . We should use the system that we have used before in getting our people vaccinated over the year. Our rulers, our institutions have played significant roles in enlightenment. Our clergies. Our imams. This is something that we have to do because Nigeria is not an island. We are part of the global community.


“I believe that at the end of the day, we can only achieve the hard immunity that is desired if we are able to reach at least 70 to 75 percent of those that are supposed to be vaccinated in the country,” Lawan said.
He however urged the PTF to get of the vaccine and variety of it in addition to AstraZeneca.

