UPDATE: Senate passes 2021 budget with additional N500bn 

(Photo: Senator Barau Jibrin Chairman of Appropriations Committee )

By Haruna Salami

The Senate passed the 2021 budget of N13, 082, 420, 568, 233 Monday, with N500bn above what President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the joint session of the National Assembly in October 2020.

Highlights of the budget shows statutory transfers N484,488,471,273, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure N5, 649, 872, 137, 888, capital expenditure N3, 603,679,959,070 and debt servicing N3, 344, 380, 000, 000.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin said there was the late receipt of spending request for up scaling of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, from the executive amounting to N365 billion.

The Committee, according to Barau, while processing the bill observed that “the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic has affected every aspect of life, businesses, individuals and government, especially the revenue accruableto the government”.

Therefore the budget aims at “freeing the economy” by making money circulate.