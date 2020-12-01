UPDATE: Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman

By Haruna Salami
Senate Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a second term.
The confirmation followed a satisfactory report presented by the Chairman Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, who expressed that Yakubu was screened and found worthy to continue for another term as the electoral umpire.
Gaya further explained that there was no encumbrances to his confirmation by way of petition from any quarter, noting that as difficult as the task of managing INEC was, there was no complaints from anywhere against him.
“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on INEC on the confirmation of the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
Senators Sam Egwu, Sandy Onor and James Manager in their contributions to the report said the INEC Chairman has done exceptionally well to deserve another term of office.
In their individual contributions, the senators maintained that the Chamber should waste no time in confirming him, adding that as politicians who contested elections, they could witness the reform he has initiated to have free and fair election in Nigeria.
He was therefore confirmed through voice votes by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.
