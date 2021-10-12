UPDATE: Senate confirms Justice Yusuf as Chief Judge of FCT High Court

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees, Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf for appointment as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters presented by it’s Chairman, Sen. Bamidele, Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

When the Senate went into the “Committee of the Whole” to consider the report, there was no objection from any member.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...