UPDATE: Senate confirms Justice Yusuf as Chief Judge of FCT High Court

October 12, 2021



By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees, Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf for appointment as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

This followed the of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters presented by it’s Chairman, Sen. Bamidele, Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).

When the Senate went the “Committee of the Whole” the report, there was no objection from any member.

