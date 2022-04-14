UPDATE: Senate confirms Buhari’s four nominees as NUPRC Commissioners

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has confirmed the nominations of four Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

The report was laid by Senator Patrick Akinyelure.

Those confirmed include Dr. Nuhu Habib (North West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr. Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr. Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Akinyelure, in a presentation on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, said that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He stated that the nominees possess the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.

Akinyelure disclosed that there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against any one of the nominees.

He added that the nominees are qualified and suitable for the positions, describing them as “fit and proper persons”.

