UPDATE: Senate confirms Buhari’s appointment of Service Chiefs

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the Service Chief with a strong message that expectations of Nigerians are high for them to end insurgency and other forms of criminality.

Those confirmed are Major General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Defence, which was presented by the Chairman, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in his remarks after the confirmation advised the new Service Chiefs to avoid the pitfalls of their predecessors that made Nigerians call for their removal.

“I will advise the new Service Chiefs that Nigerians expects so much from them. W are in a very serious situation. The security situation must be improved as far as operations are concerned.

“We expect our Armed Forces to take the fight to the insurgents and the bandits. In a situation where bandits will come to a school and take over 300 children on motorcycles and disappear into the thin air without any trace is not acceptable. Something must be done because apparently this is becoming an industry. Some people are benefiting from this and we have to unravel who those people are.

“Let me also advise the Service Chiefs that there must be interagency cooperation; the Army, the Navy and Airforce must have complementary roles”, Lawan said.