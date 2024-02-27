UPDATE: Senate confirms Bakari Director/CEO NFIU

The Senate Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU).

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU).

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes presented by the chairman, Senator Emmanuel, Udende (Benue North East).

Bakari replaces Modibbo Tukur who was relieved of his appointment by President Tinubu in June 2023.

Tinubu last week requested the Senate to confirm Bakari for appointment as the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Bakari, a lawyer and financial intelligence expert has years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing said she has “enough experience to discharge her duties”.

Before her nomination NFIU top job, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Therefore, the Senate did not waste time in confirming her.