UPDATE: Senate approves emergency rule in Rivers State, like Reps

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of the State of Emergency in Rivers State.

The approval was through voice vote, to avoid the Herculean task of securing 2/3 of members, which is 73 senators.

Earlier: Senate in closed-door session to consider Tinubu’s State of Emergency in Rivers

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has moved into a closed- door session to consider President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State.

When the Senate plenary commenced on Thursday, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the official communication from President Tinubu to formally inform the Senate of his decision.

In the letter on the 2025 State of Emergency in Rivers State, Tinubu said

“In compliance with the provisions of Section 305(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby forward, for the consideration of the Senate, copies of the official gazettes of the 2025 State of Emergency Proclamation.

“The main features of the proclamation are as follows: A declaration of a state of emergency in one state of the federation, namely, Rivers State.

“The suspension from office of the Governor, Deputy Governor, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

The appointment of a retired Vice Admiral as Administrator to oversee the state, subject to any instructions or regulations issued by me.

“While I look forward to the Senate’s expeditious consideration of this matter, please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Akpabio quickly committed the letter to the “Committee of the Whole Senate for immediate consideration”.

Immediately after this, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion to reorder the items on the Order Paper of the day to consider the state of emergency proclamation first.

He said “Mr. President, in accordance with Order 1(b) of our rules, I move that we reorder the agenda on the Order Paper to enable us to take the first order of the day, which is my motion pursuant to the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State. Mr. President has just read the correspondence from the President regarding this proclamation. I so move.”

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro in seconding the motion said, “Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I second the motion moved by the Senate Leader that the Senate reorders its Order Paper for today to take the first order of the day. I so second”.

The Senate President said “Distinguished colleagues, the motion has been moved and seconded that we reorder the items on our Order Paper. Those in support, say ‘Aye.’ Those against, say ‘Nay.’ The Ayes have it”.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) who rose on a point of order drew attention to the specific provisions of Senate rules, saying “as senators, we are guided by two key documents: the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate Standing Orders.

“Specifically, Order 135 of our rules outlines the procedure for handling a state of emergency proclamation. It states that when the President issues such a proclamation, he shall, in a closed session, brief the Senate on the circumstances leading to the decision.

“In light of this, Mr. President, I respectfully request that we adhere to Order 135 and move into a closed session for this briefing.”

Senate President noted his point of order and duly upheld it and therefore said “Senate will now proceed to a closed session as required by Order 135”.

House of Reps approves

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has already approved the state of emergency proclamation by President Bola Tinubu and the Senate will most likely toe the same line after the closed session.