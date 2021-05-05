By Chimezie Godfrey

At last the remaining 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry, Afaka in Kaduna State have been released.

The Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, Abdullahi Usman disclosed to Channels Television on Wednesday in Abuja.

Usman revealed that the victims regained freedom at some minutes past 4pm around the Kidanda area in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the students were on their way back to the state capital as the time of the program.

Usman however, did not disclose if any amount was paid as ransom to the bandits before they agreed to release the students.

The Kaduna State government and the Kaduna Police Command have yet to confirm the latest development.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

