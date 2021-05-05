Update: Remaining 29 Kaduna Forestry College students regain freedom

By Chimezie Godfrey

last the remaining 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry, Afaka in Kaduna been released.

The Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, Abdullahi Usman disclosed to Channels Television on Wednesday in Abuja.

Usman revealed that the victims regained freedom some minutes past 4 around the Kidanda area in Giwa Area of the .

According to him, the students were on their way back to the capital as the time of the program.

Usman however, did not disclose if any amount was paid as ransom to the bandits before they agreed to release the students.

The Kaduna State government and the Kaduna Police Command yet to confirm the latest development.

