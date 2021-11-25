UPDATE: President Women in Aviation receives IAP Award in Mexico

November 25, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Business 0



A Nigerian woman, Mrs Rejoice U. Ndudinachi, mni, the Airport Manager, Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, ICAO expert and the President Women Aviation Nigeria, received the first International Airport Professionals (IAP) award. The award was presented to her at the concluded World Annual General Assembly of Airports Council International/International Aviation Organisations at Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, 24th November 2021.

The award was recognition of her outstanding performance and contribution to the advancement of the practice of airport management. She has also been recognised as one of the innovators and game-changers the aviation industry.

The award further recognises the extraordinary leadership of an airport professional who best exemplifies the ideals and tenets of an IAP and who is a visionary leader the aviation and an advocate and active participant of the aviation industry initiatives and programmes. The recipient must be an IAP graduate of good standing, a visionary, leader the aviation community, and an active participant the aviation industry initiatives and programs.

The 2021 IAP of Practice (CoP) Awards is also an opportunity to honour a fellow of IAP who exemplifies the tenets and goals of the IAP community. Thus, the presentation of the award recognises the hard and numerous accomplishments of Fellow IAP, Mrs Rejoice U. Ndudinach, mni, the ACI World Annual General Assembly Conference & Exhibition November in Cancun, Mexico. Thus, taking Nigeria’s and indeed the African Continent’s flag around the world of the Aviation community.

Tags: , ,