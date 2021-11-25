UPDATE: President Women in Aviation receives IAP Award in Mexico

A Nigerian woman, Mrs Rejoice U. Ndudinachi, mni, the Airport Manager, Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, ICAO expert and the President Women in Aviation Nigeria, received the first International Airport Professionals (IAP) award. The award was presented to her at the just concluded World Annual General Assembly of Airports Council International/International Civil Aviation Organisations at Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, 24th November 2021.

The award was in recognition of her outstanding performance and contribution to the advancement of the practice of airport management. She has also been recognised as one of the innovators and game-changers in the aviation industry.

The award further recognises the extraordinary leadership of an airport professional who best exemplifies the ideals and tenets of an IAP and who is a visionary leader in the aviation community and an advocate and active participant of the aviation industry initiatives and programmes. The recipient must be an IAP graduate of good standing, a visionary, leader in the aviation community, and an active participant in the aviation industry initiatives and programs.

The 2021 IAP Community of Practice (CoP) Awards is also an opportunity to honour a fellow of IAP who exemplifies the tenets and goals of the IAP community. Thus, the presentation of the award recognises the hard work and numerous accomplishments of Fellow IAP, Mrs Rejoice U. Ndudinach, mni, during the ACI World Annual General Assembly Conference & Exhibition November in Cancun, Mexico. Thus, taking Nigeria’s and indeed the African Continent’s flag around the world of the Aviation community.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...