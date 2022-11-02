UPDATE: Police recover 10 dead bodies in Edo

By Imelda Osayande

The Police Command in Edo on Wednesday said that its men had recovered 10 male dead bodies whose ages it put at between 23 years and 25 years within a bush path by Ibillo- Lampese axis along the Lagos-Abuja Expressway.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Chidi Nwabutor , the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command in Benin on Wednesday.

Nwabutor said that through a credible intelligence, the operatives from Ibillo Divisional Headquarters of the Police Command in collaboration with the vigilance group and the hunters discovered the bodies on Tuesday at about 1100hours.

He said that the team discovered the 10 male dead bodies between the ages of 23 and 25 years.

“During preliminary investigation, photographs of the dead bodies were taken.

“Also, the bodies were thoroughly searched and examined but there was no noticeable mark of violence or materials that could have led to identifying where they were from.

“Investigation was also extended to the Fulani/Hausa Communities and the indigenous communities who came, examined corpses and declared that the dead bodies were not members of their vigilance groups.

“The dead bodies had since been deposited at the Ibillo General Hospital Mortuary for preservation and forensic investigation,” Nwabutor said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Dankwara, had appealed to the people to give out useful information that may lead to uncovering the causes of the young men’s death.

He said that such information could lead to the possible arrest of any suspect. (NAN)

