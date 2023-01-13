UPDATE: Police confirm alleged kidnap of 2 farmers in Osun

January 13, 2023 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun have  confirmed that two farmers were kidnapped by gunmen on Wednesday, at Ileogbo Town in Aiyedire Local Government of Osun.

Spokesperson of the command,  SP Yemisi Opalola  told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that police officers were on the trail of the kidnappers.

She said  the command was  working seriously to rescue the kidnapped victims.

She, however, said there was no report from the Gbongan Police Divisional Officer (DPO) (where the incident was reported) that the kidnappers had made any contact with their victims’ families or demanded for ransom.

NAN learnt that the  two farmers named; Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were abducted on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, at Ileogbo Town in Osun.

The victims and seven others were said  to be returning from their farms in a bus, when their vehicle was ambushed  along Oke Osun Area of Ileogbo.

Six out of those in the bus reportedly  managed to escape, while three of them were captured and taken away by the gunmen.

One of the three abductees later escaped while their abductors were  moving them into the bush, leaving Oladotun and  Tobiloba in their custody (NAN) 