UPDATE: Online supplementary list of recruitment ‘fake’, not from us, Navy warns

July 13, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News, Security 0



The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”fake” a purported sectional list supplementary candidates its recruitment trending online and amplified by an online questionable integrity.

The Director Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, who gave the warning a statement on Monday, , said for the avoidance doubt, the list fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.

The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

added that the NN currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story.

Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the “fake” list caused some consternation on social .(With reports by NAN)

