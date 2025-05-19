Update: One dies in Mushin building collapse

Emergency responders have recovered one dead body from the site of a two-storey building that collapsed on Sunday afternoon in the Mushin area of Lagos.

By Fabian Ekeruche

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Farinloye, the collapsed building, which was still under construction, is located along Ishaga Road, opposite Central Mosque, Idi Araba, Mushin.

“So far, one person has been confirmed dead, while three others have been rescued alive.

“Search and rescue operations are on-going continue,” Farinloye said.(NAN )(www.nannews.ng)