



President and Chairman of Governing Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo (left), inducting the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, into the Fellowship of the Institute during the Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Bauchi, Bauchi State … Thursday.

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, (NIPR) on Thursday in Bauchi at its Annual General Meeting, conferred the prestigious Fellowship Award on Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.



Obateru, a self-driven and an amiable PR practitioner, joined the NNPC in 1992 as an experienced hire. Through the years he has served in various capacities as: General Manager/Head NNPC London Office, Manager, Public Affairs, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Manager, Public Affairs, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) among other positions.



He is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos; University of Ilorin and University of Stirling, Scotland, UK, where he obtained a Certificate in News Reporting, a B.A. (Hons) Performing Arts and an M.Sc. in Public Relations respectively.



In 2012, he was awarded a Doctorate Degree in Management (Honoris Causa) by the Commonwealth University, Belize.



Obateru has attended numerous professional courses and conferences at home and abroad which include International Public Relations Association Conferences,) World Petroleum Congresses (WPCs) and more than a dozen OPEC Ministerial Conferences among others.





Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

