UPDATE: NNPC Spokesman, Obateru, Bags NIPR Fellowship

May 20, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Business, Oil & Gas




President and Chairman Governing Council, Nigerian Institute Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo (left), inducting the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, into the Fellowship the Institute during the Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Bauchi, Bauchi … Thursday.

The Nigerian Institute Public Relations, (NIPR) on Thursday in Bauchi at its Annual General Meeting, conferred the prestigious Fellowship Award on Dr. Kennie Obateru, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation.


Obateru, a self-driven and an amiable PR practitioner, joined the NNPC in 1992 as an experienced hire. Through the years he has served in various capacities as: General Manager/Head NNPC London Office, Manager, Public Affairs, Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Manager, Public Affairs, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) among other positions.


He is an alumnus the Nigerian Institute , Lagos; University of Ilorin and University of Stirling, Scotland, UK, where he obtained a Certificate in News Reporting, a B.A. (Hons) Performing Arts and an M.Sc. in Public Relations respectively.


In 2012, he was awarded a Doctorate Degree in Management (Honoris Causa) Commonwealth University, Belize.


Obateru has attended numerous professional courses and conferences at home and abroad which include International Public Relations Association Conferences,) World Petroleum Congresses (WPCs) and more than a dozen OPEC Ministerial Conferences among others.


