UPDATE: NLNG awards 10 overseas post-graduate scholarships in 2022

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) on Monday in Port Harcourt awarded post-graduate scholarships to ten (10) Nigerians to pursue Masters degrees at universities in the United Kingdom.

The scholarships were awarded at the 2022 NLNG Post-Graduate Scholarship Scheme (PGSS) Award Ceremony by Mr. Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, on behalf of the Company.

NLNG offers post-primary, undergraduate and post-graduate scholarships to students in its host communities and across the country. The Post-Graduate Scholarship Scheme was launched to grow a pool of dedicated professionals who will bridge the specialist skills gap, in line with the Company’s vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria.” The scholarship is fully funded and administered by NLNG.

The award certificates were presented to the beneficiaries by the Honourable Commissioner of Education for Rivers State, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, NLNG’s General Manager for Human Resources, Terhemba Makeri and Mr. Odeh.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Odeh, remarked that the ten scholars were selected from a list of 921 people who applied for this year’s post-graduate scholarship. He said the process for selection was thorough, designed to ensure the emergence of the right crop of scholars with academic excellence and the ambition to become better persons and to impact society.

“This is a lifetime opportunity to turn dreams into reality. These scholars are about to go through excellent universities and will acquire not just world-class knowledge in chosen fields but also the life-long skills and experiences that will elevate them to become international citizens. I trust that they will not throw this opportunity away and that they will return to Nigeria after graduation to contribute meaningfully to the development of our country. The country needs them,” he said.

He stated further that the Company was determined to fulfil its vision of “helping to build a better Nigeria,” through deliberate interventions to improve life in communities, to help build local businesses, and to develop the country through human capital development.

The Commissioner of Education for Rivers State, Professor Prince Chinedu Mmom, in his remarks, urged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity of to build their personal brand and unlease innate potential. He commended NLNG for providing financial support to brilliant Nigerians who will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The NLNG Scholarships Scheme is one of NLNG’s interventions in education. NLNG built and equipped the Bonny Vocational Centre (BVC), which helps to bridge the gap in technical education in the country. The Company also funds the NLNG Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES), an intensive training programme for the acquisition of skills in catering, computer operation, photography and video production, and automotive, among others.

NLNG is owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (49%), Shell Gas B.V. (25.6%), TotalEnergies Gaz & Electricite Holdings (15%), and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l (10.4%).

