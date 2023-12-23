UPDATE: Nigerian Navy releases promotion of 58 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy has released the promotions of 58 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

This is contained in a statement by the Navy Spokesperson, Commodore AO Ayo- Vaughan.

According to the statement the Spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy who is the Director of of Information Commodore was among the promoted officers.

The Statement said,”The Navy board on Thursday 21 December 2023 approved the promotions of 58 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian Navy. The Breakdown of the promotion released showed that 28 Navy Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admirals.

“According to the Director of Information Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan who happened to be among the newly promoted senior officers from Commodore to Rear Admiral in a statement noted that those promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral include; Commodores Adefemi Kayode, Kabir Mohammed, Gabriel Aligwe, Aliyu Gaya, Shehu Gombe, Godfrey Kwetishe, Robert Obeya, Musa Katagum, Kehinde Odubanjo, Pakiribo Anabraba, Suleiman Ibrahim, Olugbenga Oladipo, Haruna Zego, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Mohammed Muye, Aniefiok Uko, Anenechukwu Ezenma, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Sunday Yahaya, Umaru Faruk, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubanni, Emmanuel Anakwe, Omotola Olukoya. Furthermore, Joseph Ake was promoted unto retirement.

“The newly promoted Commodores are Captains Innocent Udoudoh, Mohammed Umaru, Iliya Abdu Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Reginald Adoki, Abimbola Agunbiade, Christian Akokota, Chukwuma Azuike, Adegoke Ebo, Innocent Ejiofor, Tahir Ngada, Oluseyi Oladipo, Shehu Tasiu, Aliyu Umaru, Peter Yilme, Sikiru Abdulraheem, Tunde Abdulrahim, Emeka Chinaka, Effiom Ekpenyong, George Nwabunike, Akinrinsola Obisesan, Igbani Agwu, Babatunde Kuton, Ahmad Madawaki, Momoh Salihu, Additionally, Captains Hassan Dogara, Olajide Babalola and Suleiman Idris were promoted unto retirement.”

The Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla AM on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, rejoiced with the newly promoted Senior Officers and their families and charged them to rededicate themselves to the service of fatherland and remain loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

