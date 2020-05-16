UPDATE: Niger State records first death as new COVID-19 cases rise to 8

Niger State has recorded its first COVID-19 death. This however occurred among the eight new cases confirmed by the NCDC.

The State Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services. Dr Muhammad Makusidi disclosed in Minna.

The Commissioner explained that out of the 22 results received from the NCDC, Eight are positive while 14 are negative.

Dr Makusidi revealed that from the eight positive cases confirmed, seven are Almajiri returnees from Zaria, Kaduna State while the deceased is a taxi driver plying Suleja- Abuja route.

He explained that the deceased who is 40 years of age was diabetic, adding that he died shortly on arrival at the Suleja- General Hospital.

The Commissioner said a postmortem sample was taken for test and it returned positive, stressing that contact tracing will commence with immediate effect.

So far, Niger State has a total of 22 confirmed cases as at 16th of May 2020 with one motality

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger state.

