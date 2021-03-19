Major General JJ Ogunlade has taken over as the new Force Commander (FC) Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). He took over command of the Force from Major General IM Yusuf who has been appointed as the Chief of Operations Nigerian Army Headquarters.

According to a press release by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF, the procedures for the handing and taking over of the Force commenced on Friday 12 March 2021 with an official ceremony and concluded on Friday 19 March 2021 with the signing of the handing and taking over notes.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests and representatives from the European Union (EU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union, Centre for Coordination and Liaison (CCL), and media proprietors among others.

Speaking during the ceremony, General IM Yusuf lauded the Military Staff Officers at the Headquarters for their support and dedication to duty and charged them to extend same to his successor. He expressed his sincere appreciation to the people and government of Chad as well as the various military authorities in Chad for their support to the Force over the years. He further acknowledged and appreciated the strategic guidance of the Executive Secretary Lake Chad Basin Commission/ Head of Mission MNJTF as well as support received from the African Union and EU among other partners. General Yusuf specifically appreciated the Air Mobility Support, Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) support and the Command, Control, Communication and Information System support currently being provided by the EU. Furthermore, he extended his sincere gratitude to the CCL, Operations BARKHANE and the US Team in Diffa for their contributions towards the attainment of several operational successes of the Force. To other strategic partners, General Yusuf expressed his delight for their continuous support which according to him has elevated the Force to greater heights.

In their response, representatives of the various MNJTF partners present at the ceremony extolled the exceptional command and leadership style of General Yusuf in steering the affairs of the Force. While some made their remarks verbally, others presented written good will messages to General Yusuf expressing their sincere appreciation for the great level of cooperation and collaboration shared with the MNJTF during his duty tour as FC. Notably, the representative of UNDP, Mr Kamil Kamaludeen praised the various initiatives adopted by General Yusuf to ensure the effective application of non-kinetic measures to compliment the kinetic operations of the Force.

On his part, the new Force Commander, Major General JJ Ogunlade thanked General Yusuf for his commitment and great service during his tour of duty and stressed the need for continuous cooperation and collaboration between the Force and all its partners. He assured the staff that he was always open for dialogue and committed to all efforts at ensuring the end of the insurgency. He noted that this was the only way to ensure the speedy realization of the mandate of the Force.

