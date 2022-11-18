UPDATE: National Assembly Service Commission appoints Acting CNA, others

By Haruna Salami

The controversy over whether the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) should proceed on pre-retirement leave or spend the leave in office has been brought to an end as the National Assembly Service Commission NASC) Friday approved the appointment of key officers to man the top management team of the National Assembly bureaucracy.

Those appointed include Mr. Sani Magaji Tambuwal, erstwhile Secretary of Finance and Accounts as the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Ogunlana Kamoru, Secretary of Legul Services who is elevated to the position of Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly (DCNA) and Mrs. Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (former Secretary of Special Duties) now redeployed as Secretary of Legal Services.

Others are Mr. Birma Shuaibu, the Director, Legislative, now the Acting Secretary of Human Resources Directorate, Mr Umoru Barde Ali (Director, Pharmacy) has been appointed the Acting Secretary of Research and Information, Mr. Omogbchin Yomi V., Director, Legislative now the Acting Secretary, Special Duties. Mr. Inyang Clement Titus, Director of Accounts now the Acting Seeretary of Finance and Accounts; and Mr. Nwoba Andrew O, Director, Admin who is now the Acting Secretary of Planning and Legislative Budget.

The appointments were sequel to the approval by the Commission of a memorandum presented by the Committee on Establishment, Records and Training to the Commission on the need to fill existing vacancies in the National Assembly Management team.

The Commission further resolved that the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos continues to work with the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal until his retirement date of 14th February, 2023 in order to ensure the success of the ongoing 2023 Appropriation Bill processing that should be transmitted by only the substantive Clerk to the National Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The letter conveying the appointments was signed by the Executive Chairman of NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

