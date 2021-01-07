UPDATE: Military seizes over 350,000 litres of stolen crude in South-South, others.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Military has seized over 350,000 litres of stolen crude oil and immobilized several illegal refining sites in the South-South zone of the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj Gen John revealed this while briefing Defence correspondents on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations from 31 December, 2020 to 6 January, 2021.

Enenche stressed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued their major operations across the country with renewed vigor.

Enenche disclosed that troops of Operation Delta Safe have intenfied the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the zone progressively.

He said,”Within the period under review, acting on credible intelligence, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA Patrol team located a wooden boat laden with about 200,000 litres of product suspected to be crude oil.

“Accordingly, the boats along with the product were handled appropriately.

“Equally, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA patrol team discovered and immobilized an illegal refining site with 9 storage tanks and 4 ovens containing crude oil estimated to be about 150,000 litres at Olaipase Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The patrol team proceeded further within the same community and located another illegal refinery site with 15 storage tanks and 8 ovens laden with substance suspected to be illegally refined AGO estimated to be about 250,000 litres.”

Enenche also revealed that in the North-West zone of the country, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations carried out several operations including rescue operations as well as clearance, ambushes and aerial patrols.

According to him, these operations led to the rescue of abducted persons, neutralization of criminal elements and recovery of arms and ammunition.

He said within the period in focus, the troops while on routine patrol around Gidan Dan Nunu and Dutsi villages of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State made contact with bandits.

“In the course of the encounter, the gallant troops rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

“Relatedly, on 31 December 2020, troops acting on credible intelligence rescued 2 women and a child kidnapped at Kimbisawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. Rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families,” he said.

The Coordinator, equally revealed that in a related development, troops of Operation Accord rescued 3 kidnapped victims on New Year day following credible intelligence that armed bandits stormed Tungar Ruwa village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

He also mentioned that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity arrested two suspected armed bandits on New Year day following a tip off at Maraban Maigora in Faskari Local Government Area.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that suspects had connection with a notorious armed bandit leader in Madachi village of Sabuwa Local Government Area.

Enenche added that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity on 2 January 2021, based on credible intelligence neutralized five armed bandits at Garin Garus.

According to him, items recovered include, 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 magazines and 18 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Enenche stressed that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have not relented in their efforts to decimate the BHT/ISWAP elements operating in the North-East Zone of the Country.

According to him, between 31 December 2020 and 6 January 2021, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE sustained their ground and air operations by adopting continuous vigilance and offensive postures.

“Within the period in focus, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralized several ISWAP terrorist elements and destroyed their structures alongside some logistics items in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Gini general area of Borno State.

“This was achieved after series of aerial surveillance missions indicated that the structures and logistics items, camouflaged under dense vegetation was used as staging area for the criminals and their leaders to meet, from where they plan and launch attacks on troops and civilians.

“Similarly, on 1 January 2021, the Air Task Force destroyed new BHT’s settlement and neutralized some of their fighters at Mana Waji in Borno State. In another development on 2 January 2021, the Air Task Force took out some BHT criminal elements’ hideouts and eliminated some of their fighters during air strikes at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari within the Timbuktu Triangle in Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed based on credible intelligence report indicating that the terrorists had established camps at the 2 settlements, where they stored their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks on civilians and troops.

“Subsequently, series of air patrols and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well air cover for surface troops have been continuously conducted across the Zone,”he said.

Enenche further disclosed that in the North Central zone, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to intensify ongoing kinetic operations to decisively stamp out banditry and other criminalities.

He stressed that on 31 December 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested 3 suspected gun runners Yahaya Aliyu, Maiwada Idris and Ishaq Mohammed at Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, the suspects were handed over to the DSS for further investigation.

He said that on 2 January 2021, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, in collaboration with the DSS, arrested a suspected member of a notorious kidnap gang, one Suleiman Tanko.

“The suspect was picked up at a clinic at Ungwan Carpenter village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State where he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a recent kidnap operation foiled by troops.

“Tanko’s arrest was followed by the arrest of another wanted kidnap kingpin, one Mallam Abdulmuminu Nuhu at Fobur village in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State on 3 January 2021.

“Same day, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN apprehended 3 suspects, Messrs David Kure, Peter Adamu, and Bulus Duniya, in connection with the alleged murder of a Fulani herder at Matyeu village of Zonzon district in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Two other suspects, messrs Mathew Peter (the prime suspect) and Dakachi Yohanna Chawei, were arrested in connection with the murder, on 4 January 2021.

“All suspects are presently undergoing preliminary investigation,” he revealed.

Enenche encouraged the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain resolute and to sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

He also reassured the general public of its untiring dedication towards securing the country.

He enjoined members of the general public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.