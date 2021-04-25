By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna State Government has condemned in the strongest terms the attack by armed bandits on a place of worship on Sunday morning in Manini village, Chikun local government area.

This was made known in statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

The Commissioner, stated that security agencies reported to the Government that armed bandits attacked congregants at Haske Baptist Church, Manini, about 9:30am, and killed a worshipper, Dr Zechariah Dogonyaro.

According to the report, about four worshippers were abducted from the church.

He said,”One resident, Shehu Mainika was injured in the general area by the bandits.

“In other reports received from security agencies, armed bandits invaded Bagoma village, Birnin Gwari LGA and killed six persons, listed as; Bala Gwamna, Kasage Ali, Mai Jakki, Makeri Kugu, Haruna Kawu, and Ali Agaji.

“One person, Salisu Gwamna, older brother of the deceased Bala Gwamna, was injured in the attack.”

The Commissioner said that the report also disclosed that there was an attack by armed bandits at Amfu village in Kachia LGA, in which one Mrs Rahila Dauda was shot dead.

He revealed that the partially burnt corpse of a seven-year-old, Abubakar Sarki Musa was found in an uncompleted building in Hayin Danmani area, Rigasa, Igabi LGA.

According to him, one Saddique Umar, an 18-year-old resident of the area, confessed to killing him, after luring the boy into the deserted building in a bid to steal a phone placed in his possession.

The Commissioner stressed that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai denounced the attack on the Church, adding that attacking innocent church members is a great evil.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai roundly denounced the attack on the church in Chikun LGA as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity.

“Attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil,” he stressed.

The Commissioner said, the Governor sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Haske Baptist Church.

He also said that the Governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain in all the attacks. He also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery.

