UPDATE: Kano Gov. Abba Yusuf Heads to Supreme Court

.. …. Describes Appeal Judgment, a Miscarriage of Justice

After careful study and rigorous stakeholders’ engagement, Kano state Governor and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has decided to approach the Supreme Court on the judgement of Appeal Court delivered yesterday in Abuja.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf revealed this on Friday night in a special broadcast made to the good people of Kano in reaction to the Appeal court judgement that was described as a miscarriage of justice.

“I want to inform the good people of Kano and indeed well meaning Nigerians that based on the concensus of our stakeholders, we have instructed our lawyers to commence the process of appealing this judgement at the Supreme court of Nigeria. We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will by the grace of Allahu SWT set a side these miscarriages of justice by the Tribunal and the Appeal Courts, and reaffirm our mandate given by the good people of Kano State.” Said the Governor.

He used the opportunity to call on people of the state to continue to go about their legitimate businesses as government has taken all necessary measures to ensure the security of thier lives and properties in the State as a cardinal responsibility.

Alhaji Abba Kabir assured that the temporary set back will not deter his administration from its commitment to continue with laudable projects and programmes targeted at restoring the lost glory of the state. According to the Governor, instead, he will roll-out more initiative to deliver dividend of democracy to citizens and residents of Kano State.

He called on the good people of the state and other well meaning Nigerians to continue to pray to Kano for Allah’s mercy and protection to save the state from the injustice of mischief makers who are desperately scheming to hijack power through the back door and return the state to the dark ages.

