UPDATE: Iraqi parliament votes for foreign troops to leave after U.S. strike

Iraq’s parliament has approved a resolution to oblige the government to end the presence of foreign troops linked to a U.S.-led alliance fighting Islamic State.

In an emergency session, the parliament issued a resolution obliging the government to rescind its previous request for help from the anti-Islamic State coalition after the defeat of the extremist militia.

The parliament also called for the government to prevent any foreign troops from using Iraqi airspace for any reason.

The move comes after a U.S. airstrike on Friday near Baghdad airport killed a senior Iranian general and Iraqi Shiite militia leader along with several Iran-allied militiamen. (dpa/NAN)