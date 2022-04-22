UPDATE: INEC cautions against multiple registration for PVCs



By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, April 20, 2022 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State, has warned against multiple registration for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Adamu Gujungu, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC Bauchi, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Gujungu enjoined people to desist from multiple registration in the ongoing CVR exercise across the state.

“If you have an issue with your PVC or your card is lost, defaced or damaged you should state same to the registration officers for it to be sorted out.

“Double or multiple registrants risk the tendency of having their registration cancelled,” he said.

Gujungu said that the commission had begun the distribution of PVCs to those who had completed their registration.

He said that the distribution is for those who registered in the first quarter of the CVR exercise (from June 28, 2021 and the second quarter which ended Dec. 20, 2021).

He advised them to collect them at their respective INEC Local Government Area Offices from April 19.

Gujungu gave the assurance that those who completed their registration in the third quarter of the exercise and those registering in the fourth quarter would have their PVCs ready for collection before the 2023 general elections.

He said that the commission would not entertain the collection of PVCs by proxy, saying that actual owners must present themselves in person with their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) for collection.

He also asked people who registered in 2017/2018 but did not collect their PVCs to go and collect them.

The INEC official urged those that had yet to register to do so in order to avoid last-minute rush as experienced during previous exercises.

He said that registration centres remained the 20 local government area offices, state offices and designated registration rotation centres.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

